ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,752 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $665,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $725,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84.

On Thursday, February 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36.

ZI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. 1,486,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,674. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 517,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

