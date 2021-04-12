zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €263.80 ($310.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €213.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.58. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €98.90 ($116.35) and a fifty-two week high of €267.60 ($314.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

