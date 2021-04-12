ZPER (ZPR) One Day Volume Hits $54.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 126.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $54.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

