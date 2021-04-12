ZrCoin Trading Down 42.1% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $141.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.33 or 0.00707319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,114.03 or 1.00204234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.37 or 0.00992428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

