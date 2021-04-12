ZumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $74.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.