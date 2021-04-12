Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion Sells 190,044 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.67. 191,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zumiez by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.