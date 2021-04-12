Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $344,653.40 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.67. 191,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.