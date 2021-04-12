Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Up to $45.31

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $46.57. Zumiez shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 150 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,375. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

