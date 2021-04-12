Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $29.82. Zymeworks shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 1,470 shares trading hands.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 112,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

