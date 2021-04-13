$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,230,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 1,509,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,082. Livent has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

