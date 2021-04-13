-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

BMRA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,338. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

