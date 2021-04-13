-$0.08 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.