$0.19 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. I-Mab has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

