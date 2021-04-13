-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,151,661.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,141,544.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,380 shares of company stock valued at $29,504,330 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 183,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,877. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.