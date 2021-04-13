-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,151,661.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,141,544.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,380 shares of company stock valued at $29,504,330 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 183,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,877. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

