-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,515. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

