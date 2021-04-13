-$0.31 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 11,271,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,435,834. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.