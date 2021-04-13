$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000.

NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

