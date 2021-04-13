-$0.37 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. 1,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

