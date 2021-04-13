-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,795. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

