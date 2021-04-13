$0.73 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.22. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 630%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 231,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,478. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

