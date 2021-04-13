$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.85. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

SCI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 479,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,257. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,505,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in Service Co. International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

