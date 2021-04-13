0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.28 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $81.28 million and $1.36 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

