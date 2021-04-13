0x (ZRX) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $389.69 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

