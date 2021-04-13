0xBitcoin Market Cap Hits $6.21 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $513,239.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

