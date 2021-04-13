$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $651.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

