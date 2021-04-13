$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.