$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

