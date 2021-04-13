$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

