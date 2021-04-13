$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

