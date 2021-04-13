$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.