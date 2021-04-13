$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

