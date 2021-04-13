$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

