$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $198.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

