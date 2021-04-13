10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,577 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,416 shares of company stock worth $28,668,414. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $188.31 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

