$114.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $114.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $455.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $457.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $462.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.30 million to $463.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

