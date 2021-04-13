11,917 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Apple makes up 1.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

