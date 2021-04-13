$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce sales of $13.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $15.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

