$131.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report sales of $131.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.85 billion to $134.72 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $547.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.65 billion to $563.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $561.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $583.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $393.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.