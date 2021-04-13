1,310,597 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,310,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $23,972,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

