$142.91 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report $142.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

AVLR stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,371 shares of company stock worth $10,460,376. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

