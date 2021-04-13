1,421,592 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,421,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,873,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

