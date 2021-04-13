$143.20 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $143.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.80 million. Exterran reported sales of $210.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $678.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $698.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $760.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

