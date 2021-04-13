1,528,662 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,528,662 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,780,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,663,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

