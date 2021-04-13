16,421 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,421 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,846 shares of company stock worth $55,131,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

