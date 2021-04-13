1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About 1933 Industries
