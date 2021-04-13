1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

