$195.69 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $195.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.58 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $863.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 194.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

