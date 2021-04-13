1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Cap of $869.15 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $869.15 million and $170.78 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can now be bought for $5.63 or 0.00008882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,407,777 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.