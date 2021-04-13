1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $77,936.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,010 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

