1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPMZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,682,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,190,922. 1PM Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get 1PM Industries alerts:

1PM Industries Company Profile

1PM Industries, Inc focuses on the sale and distribution of medical marijuana under the brand Von Baron Farms. It sells products, including its pancake and waffle batter. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for 1PM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1PM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.