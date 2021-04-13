1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OPMZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,682,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,190,922. 1PM Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
1PM Industries Company Profile
