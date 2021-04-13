1World Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,488.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.22 million and $8,488.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00627387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032113 BTC.

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

